First Merchants Corp Has $300,000 Stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

First Merchants Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,554 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNBR. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 272,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 2.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 287.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 32,291 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,671,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 4.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $25.98 on Tuesday. Sleep Number Co. has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $80.77. The company has a market capitalization of $571.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Sleep Number had a net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $540.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sleep Number has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Sleep Number Profile

(Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.