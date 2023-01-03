iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 287.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000.

iShares US Telecommunications ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IYZ stock opened at $22.43 on Tuesday. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.74.

iShares US Telecommunications ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

