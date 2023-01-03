First Merchants Corp Lowers Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

First Merchants Corp trimmed its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,748 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in YETI were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,536 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,350,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,772,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,795,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,672,000 after acquiring an additional 721,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter worth about $33,133,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $41.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $83.58.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $433.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.76 million. YETI had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 40.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YETI. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of YETI to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

