First Merchants Corp Lowers Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

First Merchants Corp cut its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 104.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 33.6% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 8.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 37,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DLR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $100.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.21%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

