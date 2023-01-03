Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Position Decreased by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 78,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 10.5% in the second quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 18.1% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,625.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 22,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,585,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,029,349. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aflac Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on AFL shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.82.

AFL stock opened at $71.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $72.70.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

