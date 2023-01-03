First Merchants Corp Acquires 2,991 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter.

IDV opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.99. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

