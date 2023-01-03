First Merchants Corp Has $915,000 Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 1,345.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MKTX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $289.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.30.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $278.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.97. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.44 and a twelve month high of $414.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31 and a beta of 0.64.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.41 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

