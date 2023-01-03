La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Holdings Raised by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp owned approximately 0.06% of La-Z-Boy worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 649,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,406,000 after purchasing an additional 209,157 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 105,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 64,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of La-Z-Boy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

La-Z-Boy Price Performance

Shares of LZB opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $984.45 million, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.07. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $38.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.31.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $611.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.50 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.30%. Analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $0.1815 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.53%.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

