First Merchants Corp Lowers Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,189 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 12.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 59.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in ANSYS by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in ANSYS by 281.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 50,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,086,000 after purchasing an additional 37,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its position in ANSYS by 11.6% during the first quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 24,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Price Performance

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $241.59 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $405.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANSS. Robert W. Baird upgraded ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $281.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on ANSYS from $260.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.27.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

