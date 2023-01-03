First Merchants Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

First Merchants Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,410 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SCHO stock opened at $48.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.60. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $50.86.
