First Merchants Corp Sells 138 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First Merchants Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK stock opened at $110.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $281.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $112.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.51.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $23,173,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 700,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,091,392.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,806.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $23,173,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 700,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,091,392.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

