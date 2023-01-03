First Merchants Corp Increases Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Omnicell by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Omnicell by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Lannebo Fonder AB increased its stake in Omnicell by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Omnicell by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the period.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicell to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $117.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.11.

Omnicell Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $50.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.67. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $182.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.89.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $348.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.72 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,311.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,311.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $211,996.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,730.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,674 shares of company stock worth $476,839 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.