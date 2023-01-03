Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lowered its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,720 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $50.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $89.70.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 16.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

Baxter International Profile

(Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.