United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Boosted by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.10.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.1 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $173.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

