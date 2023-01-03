First Merchants Corp Has $1.11 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

First Merchants Corp reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $50.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.12.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.