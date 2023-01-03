First Merchants Corp Acquires 3,203 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 646,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,657,000 after buying an additional 20,417 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,006,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PFF opened at $30.53 on Tuesday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $29.79 and a 12 month high of $39.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.15 and its 200 day moving average is $32.33.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

