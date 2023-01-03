First Merchants Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

American Water Works Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of AWK opened at $152.42 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.01 and a 200 day moving average of $147.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

