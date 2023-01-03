First Merchants Corp Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

First Merchants Corp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,068,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,922,000 after purchasing an additional 249,804 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $216,000. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,336,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968 shares during the period. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 26,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $46.70 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.90.

