First Merchants Corp Trims Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

First Merchants Corp lowered its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 14,509.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033,911 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 12.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,935,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $828,592,000 after purchasing an additional 878,821 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Nucor by 201,104.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 804,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,993,000 after purchasing an additional 804,418 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Nucor by 34.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,729,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,625,000 after purchasing an additional 446,034 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth about $66,280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nucor Stock Down 1.3 %

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at $17,082,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at $17,082,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,450 shares of company stock worth $1,145,280. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $131.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.65 and its 200 day moving average is $129.15. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 28.06 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.