First Merchants Corp Buys 10,018 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,018 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day moving average of $38.14. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $50.89.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

