First Merchants Corp Has $2.57 Million Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

First Merchants Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,064.1% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 15,291,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,863,830,000 after acquiring an additional 15,043,859 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 27.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,741,000 after purchasing an additional 286,117 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 935,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 928,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,102,000 after purchasing an additional 52,619 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 666,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,052,000 after acquiring an additional 50,014 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,958,282.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $175.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.44 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.86 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 39.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on JKHY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.17.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

