First Merchants Corp Cuts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

First Merchants Corp decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $141.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.03. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.