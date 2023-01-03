SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Bought by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp owned about 0.05% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,736,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $681,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,359 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,009,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,828,000 after acquiring an additional 503,490 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,351,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 287,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,936,000 after purchasing an additional 182,230 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SITE shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $189.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total transaction of $1,015,111.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,730,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SITE opened at $117.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.55 and a 200-day moving average of $120.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.36 and a 1-year high of $246.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.43.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 23.18%. Equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

