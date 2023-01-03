First Merchants Corp Cuts Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

First Merchants Corp lowered its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,126,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,312,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $432.09 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $494.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $426.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $408.41.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.11%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.43.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,099,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

