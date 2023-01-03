Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp reduced its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,238 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CFR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 638.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 175.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $294,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,184.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CFR. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.54.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $133.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.67 and a fifty-two week high of $160.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.10. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.40. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $479.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.68 million. Analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Featured Articles

