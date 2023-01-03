First Merchants Corp Has $2.84 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,415 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,245,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,743 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,794,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,912,000 after acquiring an additional 72,295 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 18.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,138,000 after acquiring an additional 784,453 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 35.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,227,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,075 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.0% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,480,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,775,000 after acquiring an additional 164,505 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $96.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.54 and a 200-day moving average of $86.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

