108,563 Shares in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Bought by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 108,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,630,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 157.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 54.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 48.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Microchip Technology Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCHP opened at $70.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.68. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $88.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.59.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 47.90%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.328 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

