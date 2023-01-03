Artemis Investment Management LLP Increases Stock Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 435,298 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,799 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.26% of Fulton Financial worth $6,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 11.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $87,832.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,074.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $87,832.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,074.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 11,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $215,059.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,367.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

FULT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of FULT opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.65. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $19.17.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $278.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

Fulton Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

Featured Articles

