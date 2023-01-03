Artemis Investment Management LLP Lowers Holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its position in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,118 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.80% of International Money Express worth $6,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMXI. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 11,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 37,602 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 39,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of International Money Express from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

International Money Express Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of International Money Express stock opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.15 million, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.52. International Money Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $27.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $140.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.35 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 42.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at International Money Express

In other International Money Express news, Director John Rincon sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $451,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,847.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

