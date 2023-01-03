Artemis Investment Management LLP Increases Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 208.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,095 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.13% of Unum Group worth $10,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 74.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 39.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 23.4% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

Unum Group Price Performance

In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $440,046.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,613.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $440,046.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,613.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $243,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,052.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group stock opened at $41.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $46.64.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 11.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

Unum Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.