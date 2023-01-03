Artemis Investment Management LLP Takes $7.16 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 145,736 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 275.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 358.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 902.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $48.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.13. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $72.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.90.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

