Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Holdings Decreased by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,623 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,336 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.16% of Popular worth $8,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Popular during the 1st quarter worth $285,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Popular by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Popular by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 33,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Popular during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Popular by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Popular Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $66.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.38 and a 200-day moving average of $73.91. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $99.49.

Popular Announces Dividend

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $3.17. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.10 million. Popular had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 32.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on BPOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Popular to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Popular to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

