Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 419,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995,248 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $12,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 23,937 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,414,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 263,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 249,761 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,852,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,731,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,427,000 after acquiring an additional 638,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 109,968 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $5,067,325.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,118,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,114,488.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Down 2.0 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VSCO opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day moving average is $36.38. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $65.20.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VSCO. Barclays lifted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.73.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.