Artemis Investment Management LLP Increases Stock Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.31% of GXO Logistics worth $12,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 337.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Stock Down 2.2 %

GXO opened at $42.69 on Tuesday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $92.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.83 and its 200-day moving average is $42.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other GXO Logistics news, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,030.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.53.

About GXO Logistics

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.