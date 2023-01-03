Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 822,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,701,025 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $13,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 277,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after buying an additional 28,705 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on KMI. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.

Insider Activity

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,719 shares in the company, valued at $462,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $109,320. 12.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.79. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 100.91%.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.