Artemis Investment Management LLP Trims Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97,956 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $14,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $157.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.76 and a 200 day moving average of $159.56. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $228.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNC. Citigroup increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Compass Point dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

