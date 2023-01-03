Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 431,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,126 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Teradata were worth $13,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Teradata by 480.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teradata news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 5,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $199,786.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 6,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $208,379.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,967.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 5,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $199,786.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TDC. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Teradata to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Teradata from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

TDC stock opened at $33.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.97. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

