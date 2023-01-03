State of Michigan Retirement System Has $5.99 Million Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $5,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total value of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total value of $436,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,133.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total value of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of WTW opened at $244.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.09 and a 200 day moving average of $216.34. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $187.89 and a 12 month high of $252.99.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.90%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on WTW. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.89.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

See Also

