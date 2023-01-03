Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,008,754 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.06% of Barrick Gold worth $15,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,457,214 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $308,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102,178 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,051,877 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,767,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901,325 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,975,948 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $220,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982,285 shares during the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 0.4 %

GOLD opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average is $16.09. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 5.34%. Analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.49.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

