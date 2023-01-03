Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases 277,306 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657,029 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,306 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.46% of Fluor worth $16,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 3.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluor by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fluor by 1.5% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Fluor by 70.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluor by 5.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLR opened at $34.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $36.06.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLR shares. DA Davidson upgraded Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Fluor from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

