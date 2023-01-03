Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 484,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,883 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.43% of Tenable worth $16,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Tenable by 47,669.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,626,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,368 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1,772.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,939,000 after acquiring an additional 603,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,138,000 after acquiring an additional 595,338 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the second quarter valued at $25,233,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the first quarter valued at $31,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

TENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,758 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $106,486.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,958,797.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $183,551.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,168.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $106,486.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,958,797.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,766 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $38.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $63.61.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 32.47% and a negative net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $174.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

