Artemis Investment Management LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,433 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $17,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $100.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $148.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.23.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.