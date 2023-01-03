Artemis Investment Management LLP Makes New Investment in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 430,337 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,500,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.28% of Performance Food Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,062,328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $766,824,000 after purchasing an additional 155,981 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,658,530 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $628,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,172 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $677,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,095 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,481,192 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $279,047,000 after acquiring an additional 248,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,850,141 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $246,921,000 after acquiring an additional 221,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Performance Food Group

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,155,606.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Performance Food Group news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 3,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $178,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,155,606.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,210 shares of company stock valued at $486,187 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFGC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.40.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $58.39 on Tuesday. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.23 and a 1 year high of $62.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.49 and a 200 day moving average of $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

