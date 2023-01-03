Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires 3,294 Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,806,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $19,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Marqeta by 1,104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Marqeta from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Marqeta from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.30.

Marqeta Price Performance

Marqeta Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ MQ opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. Marqeta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.68.

(Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

