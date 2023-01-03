Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 10,589 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,589 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Equinix were worth $20,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Equinix by 1.2% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Equinix by 10.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Equinix by 5.8% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in Equinix by 5.1% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its position in Equinix by 2.1% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total value of $1,749,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $13,088,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total value of $1,749,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,088,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,354 shares of company stock worth $2,325,770 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Equinix Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $886.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $757.33.

EQIX opened at $655.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $645.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $638.09. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $853.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a PE ratio of 85.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.09%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

