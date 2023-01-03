Artemis Investment Management LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.06% of Motorola Solutions worth $20,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth about $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 29.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 144.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MSI. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.00.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $257.71 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $275.16. The firm has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.70.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.15. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 51.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 20,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.05, for a total transaction of $5,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,476 shares in the company, valued at $17,974,903.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total value of $2,014,508.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,569. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.05, for a total transaction of $5,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,974,903.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,423 shares of company stock worth $33,688,438 over the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

