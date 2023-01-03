Artemis Investment Management LLP Raises Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 226.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,056 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $22,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $384,930,000. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,306,000 after buying an additional 1,271,818 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after buying an additional 945,703 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,836,000 after buying an additional 748,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,534,000 after buying an additional 693,499 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $105.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.70 and a 1-year high of $242.00. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.50.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $5,476,433.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 930,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,862,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218 in the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

