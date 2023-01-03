Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases 21,565 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,630 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,565 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.06% of Cheniere Energy worth $24,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $13,865,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $2,102,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on LNG. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.15.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $149.96 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $182.35. The company has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

