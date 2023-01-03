Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys 1,282 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $25,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,394,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,035,000 after buying an additional 811,897 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 208.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,200,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,820,000 after buying an additional 811,755 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 952.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 707,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,039,000 after buying an additional 640,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,247,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,201,000 after buying an additional 399,435 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.92.

KRC stock opened at $38.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 111.92%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

