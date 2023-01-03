Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys Shares of 216,066 Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 216,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,302,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.07% of Agilent Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of A. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 460,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,945,000 after purchasing an additional 37,029 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 61.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 170,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,610,000 after purchasing an additional 65,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 31.8% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $149.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.39. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $161.45.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.28%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total transaction of $910,763.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,724,255.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total transaction of $4,595,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,793 shares in the company, valued at $11,028,133.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total transaction of $910,763.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at $25,724,255.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,589 shares of company stock valued at $34,061,140.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on A. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.21.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

